San Antonio activist advocates for police reform legislation at state Capitol

San Antonio – Josey Garcia, one of the leaders of local grassroots group Reliable Revolutionaries, has taken her activism to the Texas Capitol.

Garcia spoke in support of multiple police reform bills. Although many of those bills have morphed or lagged behind, she said this is just the beginning of a new stage of the civil rights era.

“We’re very optimistic we can have sustainable change in our community, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done,” she said.

Garcia said she now has a better understanding of the hurdles that change and reform has when it heads to a vote before lawmakers. She was there to represent those impacted by police community decision.

“It was really eye opening and rewarding to uplift the voices of those families from San Antonio who these laws will directly affect the way policing is done in our community,” Garcia said.

The George Floyd Act is comprised of several bills that could deal with police reform. The name of the bill was dedicated to Floyd, a Houston man who was killed by former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. West said the massive package of bills were separated to give them a chance to pass.

“We wanted to make sure there was substance over reform,” West said. “We’ve been able to move some bills, the first bill that has passed authored by me and sponsored by Rep. Senfronia Thompson was the duty to render aid that is now headed to the governors desk and we believe there will be other bills that will go also.”

Here’s a list of some of the bills related to criminal justice reform and their status: