Texans have mixed emotions after bill allowing residents to carry handguns without a license OK'd by lawmakers

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign a bill that would allow Texans to carry handguns without a license, and the legislation is causing some mixed emotions among Texans.

“By removing these requirements for people to carry loaded handguns -- both openly and concealed in public places -- they are opening us up to people who may be well-meaning but are just not prepared to carry in public,” said Becca DeFelice, a volunteer at Texas Chapter for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

DeFelice said the group opposes House Bill 1927. The bill would allow Texans 21 and older who can legally possess a firearm to carry a handgun in public places without a permit.

“Removing the requirements for individuals to receive that four to six hours of education, to take that live-fire proficiency test and to take the written test is really dangerous,” DeFelice said.

Some law enforcement groups worry that the bill would impact public safety. Read more here.

This bill could affect different businesses, too, including shooting ranges.

“We normally teach about 150 to 200 people every month on the license to carry laws,” said Josh Felker, president of LoneStar Handgun.

Although fewer people were getting trained, Felker said the business would adapt to the new changes.

“We have to look at other approaches. We still have the firing range, which lots of people come out to practice and shoot. We still sell firearms. We’ll still do training,” Felker said.

Felker said he still supports the bill.

“We believe in your right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed, that your rights to protect yourself and carry a firearm long as you have a lawful right to do so shouldn’t be licensed, per se,” Felker said.

Once signed by the governor, the bill will go into effect in early September.