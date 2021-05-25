Woman hospitalized after walking into side of moving train, police say

A woman is hospitalized after walking into the side of a train near the intersection of North San Marcos Street and Arbor Place.

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old homeless woman was hospitalized after she walked into the side of a moving train late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of North San Marcos Street and Arbor Place, found just northwest of downtown.

According to police, the woman broke a couple of bones after she hit the side of the moving train. Why it happened is not currently known.

The unidentified woman was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.