5 million clothing steamers recalled after users seriously burned

SAN ANTONIO – From baby strollers to clothing steamers, millions of products are under recall for safety reasons.

HSN, formerly the Home Shopping Network, recalled 5.4 million handheld clothing steamers after more than 100 people reported burns, some of them third-degree burns.

The affected products are the Joy/MJ My Little Steamer and the My Little Steamer Go Mini. They were sold online as well as at major retailers.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 106 people reported burns when hot water sprayed or leaked. Owners should contact HSN.

Of importance to parents, Ergobaby recalled thousands of strollers because they pose a choking risk to babies.

The models are the Metrous 1, Metrous 2 and Metrous 4. The problem is the button on the harness release can break. Parents are urged to stop using the stroller and contact Ergobaby for a replacement harness.

Ikea is recalling 148,000 plates, bowls and cups because of a burn hazard.

The recall affects the Heroistic and Talrika lines. The dishes can become brittle and break when heated and leak hot foods or liquids. Owners can take them back to the store.

Nearly 800,000 folding chairs and bar stools sold at Walmart are under recall because of a fall hazard.

The recall is for various styles sold under the Mainstay brand name. Several injuries were reported due to the leg welding breaking. Owners are urged to contact Cheyenne Products for a refund.

Target is also recalling 58,000 shower stools. According to the CPSC, the Room Essentials stools can become slippery or unstable when in use, and injuries have been reported. Return the stool to Target for a refund.

For more information on these recalls, click here.