Kitten adoptions drop to $15 in San Antonio during Kittypoolooza event

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost National Adopt-a-Shelter Cat month (June), but San Antonio’s Animal Care Services is celebrating early with the Kittypoolooza event.

Adoption fees for cats and kittens will drop to just $15 Thursday, May 27, through Sunday, May 30. Adoption fees are typically $34 for felines, according to the ACS website.

Officials with ACS said close to 200 cats and kittens are already in foster care and dozens of others are waiting for adoption at the shelter with more litters of kittens coming in daily.

“The shelter has seen higher than usual numbers of kittens coming in over the last several weeks and both adopters and fosters are urgently needed,” shelter officials said.

All adopted pets receive vaccinations, sterilization, de-worming, and a registered microchip.

The ACS foster program provides complimentary food, supplies and medical care for all fostered animals.

Foster applications and a search tool to see all the shelter’s available pets can be found at SAACS.net. Appointments are not required.