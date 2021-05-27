WATCH LIVE: City, county officials pay tribute to lives lost from COVID-19 with downtown memorial

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and other local leaders on Thursday morning will honor the lives lost to COVID-19 with a memorial downtown.

The dedication will be held at 10 a.m., and it will be livestreamed in this article; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to the City of San Antonio, the memorial, called “Deep in Our Hearts,” consists of more than 3,400 red hearts to honor the San Antonio residents who died from the virus during the pandemic.

It will be open for public viewing at the corner of Market and South Alamo streets after the dedication.

“Family members of those who have died from COVID-19 will be invited to write name(s), prayers, attach photos, bring flowers, etc., at the memorial site any time while on display,” the city said in a news release. “The memorial will provide a visual remembrance of our fellow San Antonians lost and a physical location for people to remember, mourn and heal.”

Since the pandemic hit Bexar County, officials have reported 222,586 total COVID-19 cases and 3,454 total deaths.

