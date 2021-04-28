Map: Where the most people died from COVID-19 in San Antonio and who was disproportionately impacted

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is a look back at some of the biggest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. See a full timeline here.

One year ago, the coronavirus pandemic had already gripped the city with at least 40 deaths and about 1,000 infections. As the deaths rose and the economy stumbled, policymakers and residents were hit with another crisis: inequality.

The spread and death toll of COVID-19 was exasperated by longstanding socioeconomic issues in San Antonio, the poorest large city in the United States.

From the snaking lines of cars at the San Antonio Food Bank’s mega distribution event at Trader’s Village to the digital divide that was exposed through virtual schooling, inequality was thrust into the forefront of managing and recovering from the pandemic.

Fast forward to today, those same inequities are illustrated by how COVID-19 fatalities have ripped through particular communities in various parts of Bexar County, according to Rogelio Saenz, a demography professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio’s College for Health, Community and Policy.

“Communities of color have suffered a lot more because of inequalities they’ve experienced,” Saenz said, adding that about 38% of Latinos between the ages of 19 and 64 in Texas do not have health insurance.

An analysis by KSAT of COVID-19 deaths by ZIP code shows fatalities predominantly impacted communities with high poverty rates, larger household sizes, low health insurance rates and lower median incomes.

In fact, of the 11 Bexar County ZIP codes with the highest COVID-19 death rates, seven have a family poverty rate of 15% or more, according to KSAT’s analysis.

