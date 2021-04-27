Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 27: Metro Health reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 216,476 total COVID-19 cases and 3,351 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 137 new cases as of Tuesday. One new death was reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 270 patients are hospitalized, 78 are in the intensive care unit and 49 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 754,528 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 503,515 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

