Aerial footage of San Antonio Food Bank distribution site a stark reminder of economic crisis during pandemic
More than 1 million pounds of food given to about 6,000 SA families
SAN ANTONIO – Images and videos captured by a KSAT12 chopper of the San Antonio Food Bank’s mega distribution event on Thursday are giving residents in San Antonio and beyond a heightened sense of reality.
More than 5,000 families showed up to the site at Trader’s Village on the South Side to receive food amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis.
The cars filled the temporarily shuttered flea market’s parking lot, waiting bumper-to-bumper as volunteers handed out fruit, frozen items and other food that should last them the rest of the month.
Thursday’s event was the fourth and largest distribution the food bank has held in recent weeks. The drive-thru food giveaways are a way for people to receive help while practicing social distancing.
‘I had a long day’: Family lines up day before SA Food Bank distribution
Michael Guerra, the food bank’s chief resources officer, told KSAT 12 News Thursday that he expected to exceed the initial 5,000 estimate and actually feed closer to 6,000 families.
He added that more than 1 million pounds of food came from the food bank’s warehouse.
The food bank has another mega food distribution planned for April 17 at the Alamodome. Pre-registration is required. For more information, click here.
Millions participate in worldwide fast for COVID-19 relief on Good Friday
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, food bank president and CEO Eric Cooper is asking people to fast on Good Friday as a way to help people in the community.
Cooper is encouraging people to make a “fast offering” to the Food Bank equal to the value of the meals skipped.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Nursing home therapist warned supervisors of possible COVID-19 exposure 10 days before deadly outbreak, records show
- 2nd SA H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.