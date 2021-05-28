World champion, Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles to headline gymnastics tour coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One of the most decorated gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles, is headed to San Antonio this fall to perform in a high-energy gymnastics event at the AT&T Center.

The “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour,” will be held at the AT&T Center on Oct. 6, 2021.

The tour is billed as a gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular that will feature an all-star team of female gymnastic champions spreading messages of empowerment and togetherness to inspire the next generation of athletes.

Biles has won a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. She won four Gold medals and a Bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and is preparing to compete in this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

(Laurie Hernandez, image via John Cheng.)

For the October event, Biles will be joined by 2016 Gold and Silver medalist Laurie Hernandez, All-American and NCAA National Champion Katelyn Ohashi and other champions.

General tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets and information is available at GoldOverAmericaTour.com.

