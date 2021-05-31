Fire rips through roof of two-story home, only one of three dogs rescued, fire officials say

A fire rips up the roof of a two story home on the northeast side early monday.

SAN ANTONIO – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that damaged the roof of a two-story home early Monday morning, San Antonio fire officials said.

The fire was called in just before 3 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Lynsgrove Street and Capeswood Street, not far from De Zavala and Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the home. Fire officials said firefighters were able to safely put the fire out.

Authorities say nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire, as the residents were staying at a hotel due to electrical problems.

The homeowners later arrived on scene to tell officials that they had three dogs inside the home. Firefighters were able to only find and rescue one of the dogs from a back downstairs bedroom, fire officials said.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not known. A damage estimate was not given.