San Antonio Public Library offering activities for kids with take home crafts, summer reading program

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library has announced that they are holding their annual summer reading program for children and families beginning Tuesday, June 1.

“Summer With SAPL” will take place during regular operating hours through Aug. 31 and offer a full-list of activities for both kids and adults.

The library said they will be providing take-and-make crafts for all children, teens, and adults. Additionally, a summer activity sheet will also be available at the locations.

Children participating in the reading program will register at the library and then fill a beach bucket log with books that have been read and along with any fun activities done over the summer. Children who have met their goal may claim a certificate and completion package beginning July 1, while supplies last, the library said.

SAPL said the teen version of the reading program (teens 13-18) also includes fresh content on Instagram, virtual clubs on Discord, and they receive a special edition teen-designed T-shirt available for pickup. The adult program offers a Goals For Your Soles Goal Tracker.

Many SAPL locations also will have a variety of StoryWalk displays, giving families a chance at reading together while still being outdoors and physically active. Those interested in the stories can visit the website by clicking here.