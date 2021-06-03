Medina Valley HS senior receives prestigious award for charity, acts of kindness

CASTROVILLE, Texas – Arianna Suniga is a Medina Valley High School graduate, known amongst her peers for her charity work. Not only did Arianna involve herself with most of the extra curricular groups on campus, but she also held leadership positions in several of them.

Suniga’s list of accolades includes Vice President of Business Professionals of America, Secretary for the National Honor Society, and Second Vice President of Future Farmers of America.

She spent many hours volunteering for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, organizing canned food drives, and working in the gardens of local nursing homes.

Recently, Arianna was recognized on the state level for her community service. She was selected for this year’s Texas State Board of Education Heroes Award, all for her acts of kindness. It’s a prestigious award, only given to twelve people in the entire State of Texas.

“I have always loved helping people. I guess my parents just raised me that way to know that what I have is a blessing and I need to give back to the community,” Arianna said.

Ad

Arianna will attend The University of Texas at Austin in the fall. She plans to study nursing and American sign language.