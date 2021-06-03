Search underway for 66-year-old man last seen in Walmart store on NW Side, police say

Pictured is Kenneth Harris (left), 66, who was last seen in a Walmart store on the Northwest Side, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a missing 66-year-old San Antonio man who was last seen at a Walmart store on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Kenneth Harris was last seen Thursday at a Walmart store in the 5000 block of De Zavala Road. Police said he went into the store to use the restroom and was not seen again.

The store was searched and Walmart employees also paged Harris over the store’s intercom, but he has yet to be located, police said.

Harris has a diagnosed medical condition and has a paralyzed right arm and is bowlegged, according to officials.

He’s described as being left-handed with curly hair that is ear-top length in afro style, police said. Harris was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

