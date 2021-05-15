Have you seen this girl? San Antonio police say she was last seen on the North Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on the city’s North Side.

Police said that Enedina Jihad-Schug was last seen on May 14 in the 900 block of West Silver Sands and that she has a diagnosed medical condition.

Enedina is described as having curly, shoulder-length black hair. She is four feet and nine inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.

If you have seen or know where Enedina is, you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210)207-7660.

