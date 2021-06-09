Where dads can get free beer, meals on Father’s day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Father’s Day is closing in on us on June 20, which means it’s time to get serious about showing dad how much you care. Sure, there are last minute gifts, but these specials come right on time. Here are some local places with specials just for dads on their special day.

FREE DEALS

Flying Saucer Free Pints

Treat your father to a free pint of beer and discounted drafts at Flying Saucer. Pair your Father’s Day beers with some Honey-Dipped Chicken, and stick around for a Brooklyn Golf bag drawing. However, you need to buy a Brooklyn brew between now and June 20 to qualify for a raffle ticket and entry in the drawing. The special on pints will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Flying Saucer.

Pluckers

All San Antonio Plucker’s locations will offer dads who have a Plucker’s membership a free dine-in meal worth up to $16 on Father’s Day.

Ad

Lion and Rose

Dads receive a complimentary beer with the purchase of an entree. For $15, buckets of domestic beers are also available. This will happen on Father’s Day at The Lion and Rose from 11 to 2 a.m.

The Palm

Get 10% off a $100 minimum online or in-store gift card purchase for dads at The Palm restaurant from now until June 20.

Events

Father’s Day Pop-up

Plantaqueria & Tartes will have a Father’s Day pop-up on Saturday, June 19. Mushroom tripes and mini tacos will be available for purchase. Best dressed dad wins a gift card for Plantaqueria & Tartes. The event will be from 12 to 5 p.m. at El Ojo.

A Pizza Party for Father’s Day

Ad

Kids can learn to make pizza dough, calzones and dessert with dad at this workshop. For dads with no more than two kids, tickets range from $25 to $50. The pizza-making workshop will take place at Central Market Cooking School on Sunday, June 20 from 12 to 2 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit eventbrite.