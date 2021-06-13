SAPD: Man dead after large party on South Side ends in shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man is dead after a large party on the South Side ended in a shooting overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, on the Loop 410 South access road between Somerset and Highway 16.

When officers arrived, there were several vehicles trying to leave the large, ranch-like property, according to officials.

The man was found on a dirt road, half a mile away from the access road, police said. The man’s friend was the only person who remained at the scene when officers arrived.

He told police he was walking behind his friend when he heard gunshots ring out. He told officers his friend had been hit by the gunfire and was unresponsive, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said it’s unclear what lead up to the shooting.

Multiple shell casings were found and officials questioned several witnesses.

Authorities said there are no suspects at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

