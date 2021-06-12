Man dies after being found shot behind dumpster on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man is dead after he was found shot behind a dumpster overnight on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:08 p.m., Friday, in the 4000 block of East Southcross Boulevard, at the Reserves At Pecan Valley apartments.

Police said they received calls from two witnesses, claiming a man had been shot behind a dumpster. They told police they heard the gunshots and the victim moaning.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said he may have been shot elsewhere as well, but they weren’t certain.

First responders performed CPR on the man before he was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. According to the Medical Examiner, he was later pronounced deceased.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the investigation is still ongoing.

