‘The colors, they mean something’: San Antonio veteran receives special gift on his birthday, Flag Day

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday, we celebrate the red white and blue as it is the Army’s birthday as well as Flag Day.

Flag Day commemorates the day the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution establishing the American Flag in 1777. Then, in 1916, President Woodrow Wilson officially established the day as Flag Day.

Flag Day also happens to coincide with a San Antonio veteran’s birthday, as R.W. Pratt turned 99 years old.

Pratt served our country in both World War II and in the Korean War.

Pratt on Monday as a birthday gift received a very special flag -- the flag that flew on his ship during one of the most dangerous battles of World War II, the Battle of Okinawa.

Texas Treasures Fine Art Gallery & Frame Shop gifted the flag in a special frame to Pratt, who said he was nearly knocked out by how honored and how powerful the gift was.

“The colors. They mean something. They know you, show your color. You know, we say that about football. We say that about basketball. Do you wear the colors? It’s the same, only it’s grand when it’s your country. So show the colors,” Pratt said.

Ad

Pratt said the gesture was a grand surprise and that the flag was incredibly beautiful. It was his battle flag.

The white of the flag signifies purity, the red hardiness and valor, and the blue signifies vigilance, perseverance and justice.

Pratt said he now serves as a special mentor to many men and women in our area.

“R.W. is always stresses about having fun, and have fun whatever you’re doing, as he brings fun to the table. He doesn’t let you get down. He always encourages you. And since I’ve met R.W. it’s, like life changing,” Johny Rosa, with the Texas Treasures Fine Art Gallery & Frame Shop said.