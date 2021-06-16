San Antonio man pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar scheme, US Attorney’s Office says

A San Antonio plead guilty on Tuesday in a multimillion-dollar bribery and government contract fraud scheme, according to The United States Attorney’s Office.

The attorney’s office said Keith Alan Seguin, a former civilian employee at the Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, admitted to receiving more than $2.3 million in bribes in connection with a government contract fraud scheme.

Officials said Seguin used his position to steer contracts and sub-contracts to Virginia software engineering company QuantaDyn for aircraft and close-air-support training simulators.

David Joseph Bolduc Kr. -- part-owner of Quanta Dyn -- Seguin and Rubens Wilson Fiuza Lima all conspired to secure government contracts, according to the attorney’s office.

Seguin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of tax fraud and false statements.

Seguin faces up to 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and up to three years in federal prison for tax fraud and false statements.

Seguin remains out on bond. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

