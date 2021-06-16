SAPD officer let family violence suspect go. She returned to assault victim again, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended after letting a family violence suspect go free who later returned to the scene to assault the victim again, according to suspension records obtained by KSAT 12 News.

The monthly record request was released months after they were initially requested. The suspension records showed Officer Jesse De Luna was initially fired for the misconduct until he and Police chief William McManus agreed to reduce the suspension to 30 days.

On Oct. 3, 2020, De Luna was dispatched to a family violence call. San Antonio police declined to release the incident report for the case, citing the involvement of minors.

When De Luna responded to the scene, he made contact with a woman who was physically confronting a woman. The woman appeared to be “impaired and very aggressive,” according to the records. The man had blood on clothes, indicating he was likely the victim of an assault.

Despite telling the man that he was going to arrest the woman on a family violence charge, De Luna instead gave the woman a “courtesy ride” to a friend’s house, according to the records.

The suspect would return to the home and assault the victim a second time, according to the records.

De Luna was cited for his handling of the case, according to the records. He was also cited from improperly muting his body camera without prior approval.

