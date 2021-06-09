SAPD fires officer for expletive-filled tirade toward funeral home employee

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was fired in late February after SAPD investigators were provided a recording of him directing an expletive-filled tirade toward a woman, suspension records released this week confirm.

Officer Lee Biegert, while off duty Oct. 15, told an assistant funeral home director, “Hey go (expletive) yourself (expletive), you (expletive) Mexic--t,” his suspension paperwork shows.

The woman the comments were directed at later handed over a recording of the conversation to SAPD.

Biegert’s termination paperwork was among SAPD suspension records posted to the city’s website Tuesday evening following a months-long delay.

Department officials have offered no formal explanation about why they waited so long to make the records public.

Biegert was handed the indefinite suspension Feb. 24, for acts showing a lack of good moral character and for violating department rules related to conduct and behavior, records show.

He formally appealed his indefinite suspension March 1, according to city records.

Biegert denied the allegations in the suspension order, even though his comments were recorded and provided as evidence in the department’s investigation of him.

