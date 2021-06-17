1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in downtown Pearsall

SAN ANTONIO – Two women were injured after a man with a gun entered a business in downtown Pearsall and opened fire, according to authorities.

Pearsall police said the shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at a business at the intersection of Oak Street and East San Marcos Street, in the downtown area.

The man entered the businesses shortly after the women did. He shot one woman, who was his estranged wife, and then shot her relative in the arm, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, fled and went to another business, where he fatally shot himself, according to authorities.

The two women were transported to Frio Regional Hospital. A news release from Wednesday stated that their condition was unknown.

The incident caused nearby businesses to go into lockdown, and no other injuries were reported.

Frio County Sheriff’s Office deputies are conducting the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ad

Read also: