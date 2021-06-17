Woman shot after stepping outside her West Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital after being shot when she stepped outside of her West Side apartment Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers responding to the apartment complex in the 2500 block of Castroville Road around 5:15 a.m. found the woman with a gunshot wound to her belly.

The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police say witnesses told them the woman had walked outside her apartment after a silver pickup pulled up and stopped.

They say two people inside the pickup got out and began firing shots in her direction.

There were three other people, including a toddler, inside her apartment at the time.

They were not hurt.

Police questioned neighbors, hoping to learn more about what happened.

One neighbor told KSAT12 he heard two separate volleys of gunfire, with some of the shots being fired from just outside the property’s fence.

Police did, in fact, mark more than a dozen shells casings in the parking lot as well as some outside the apartment complex.