Man, 24, turns himself in to police in connection with Palladium movie theater stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – The lone suspect in a brutal stabbing at a Northwest Side movie theater turned himself in to police on Wednesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, turned himself in to SAPD’s Central Substation on Wednesday afternoon, Officer Corey Schuler said.

Police had been searching for a suspect since the June 5 incident at the Palladium that left a woman with multiple stab wounds. She has since been released from the hospital, Schuler said.

SAPD received numerous tips after the agency released surveillance video of two men considered persons of interest in the case, but then eliminated one of them after determining he was not involved in the stabbing.

Schuler said it appears the incident was a random act of violence and there was no motive.

Pantaleon will be charged with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.

Related Stories: