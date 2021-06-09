San Antonio police release Palladium surveillance video as search for stabbing suspect continues

San Antonio police are searching for these two men in connection with a stabbing at the Palladium

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are turning to the public for help in identifying two people of interest who may have been involved in a stabbing that occurred on Saturday at the Palladium.

The surveillance footage shows a young man in a light blue shirt, and another man in dark clothing and a red hat walk around the theater’s common areas. It also shows the man in the blue shirt walk into a theater and then quickly running from it toward an emergency exit.

PLEASE RT: We need your help identifying these two individuals in this video. They are persons of interest in the stabbing of a woman at The Palladium Theater over the weekend. If you have any information on these individuals, call detectives at 210-207-7635 or 210-207-7737. pic.twitter.com/4HdsC6Fcyo — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 9, 2021

SAPD said a 32-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times inside the Northwest Side building near theater 12 around 11 p.m. Saturday. She was transported by EMS to University Hospital in critical condition but her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Attendees were then evacuated from the building, which is located at The Rim.

Police say the search for the suspect is ongoing.

BCSO deputies were present off-duty at the time and helped SAPD to safely evacuate the area of the theater without any issues.

As of now, a motive for the attack is not currently known. Police are still trying to determine if it was targeted or an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the people of interest is asked to call police at 210-207-7635 or 210-207-7737.

