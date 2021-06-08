Search continues for suspect who stabbed woman inside Palladium movie theater in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man who stabbed a woman inside the Palladium movie theater this weekend is still on the run as of Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD said a 32-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times inside the Northwest Side building near theater 12 around 11 p.m. Saturday. She was transported by EMS to University Hospital in critical condition but her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

The assailant, believed to be a man in his 20s, ran out a backdoor following the attack, police said. Attendees were evacuated from the building, which is located at The Rim.

Police say the search for the suspect is ongoing.

Investigators said that even though there were no witnesses to the incident, they did get a description of the man through the theater’s surveillance video.

BCSO deputies were present off-duty at the time and helped SAPD to safely evacuate the area of the theater without any issues.

As of now, a motive for the attack is not currently known. Police are still trying to determine if it was targeted or an isolated incident. The name of the victim has not been released or images of the suspect.

