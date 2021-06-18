Metro Health issues heat advisory for San Antonio area for Juneteenth weekend

Do you plan to staycation or vacation this spring break?

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health has issued a heat advisory for Juneteenth weekend, as temperatures are expected to reach between 97-99 degrees and 104 degrees on Monday in the San Antonio area.

The City of San Antonio will have cooling centers available for those needing a break from the heat. You can find a list of available cooling centers here.

Health officials warn that adults over the age of 65, children under 4, and others with existing medical conditions such as heart disease and those who don’t have access to air conditioning are at the highest risk for heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke during this heat wave.

The warning signs of a heat stroke include red, hot, and moist or dry skin, no sweating, a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse, nausea, confusion or acting strangely, according to Metro Health.

Ad

If a child shows these symptoms, cool them “rapidly with cool water (not an ice bath) and call 911 or another healthcare provider, according to health officials.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated and protect themselves from the sun. Also, people should call and check on neighbors and loved ones to make sure they have relief from the heat and are hydrated.

Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles. If you see a child or pet locked in a hot car, or in the back of a truck, Metro Health urges you to jot down the car’s description and call police immediately.

If it’s regarding a pet, contact Animal Care Services at 311.

For more on how to stay safe in these heat conditions, visit Metro Health’s website here.

More on KSAT:

Ozone Action Day alert issued for San Antonio on Friday