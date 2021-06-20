WATCH: SA International Airport hosts dance performance for 20th anniversary of summer solstice

The San Antonio International Airport will host a dance performance in honor of the 20th anniversary of the summer solstice, airport officials announced.
The event will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, in the airport’s long-term parking garage, located at 9800 Airport Blvd.
Dancer, choreographer, and Artistic Director of Urban-15, Catherine Cisneros, along with artist Christopher Janney, will put on the performance to mark the longest day of the year.
Janney’s design, ”Passing Light”, is a “solar sculpture that includes large colorful plexiglass squares embedded in the ceiling that project a grid of bold colors onto the Paseo Walkway in the parking garage,” according to a news release.
Cisneros will dance simultaneously while the sun is moving to create reflections on the walls and floors, the release said.
You can watch the live event above.