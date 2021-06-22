Reward increased in 1985 disappearance of Seguin woman

Kathleen Laura Attwood Ranft of Seguin was reported missing on April 5, 1985, after she failed to show up for work at a local tire service business.

AUSTIN, Texas – A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for a limited time for information that leads to an arrest in connection with the 1985 disappearance of a 29-year-old Seguin woman.

Kathleen Laura Attwood Ranft was reported missing on April 5, 1985, after she failed to show up for work at a local tire service business. Her employer contacted the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, who initiated an investigation into her disappearance. Ranft’s vehicle was later located at a local nightclub.

Detectives determined Ranft was the victim of foul play, likely a homicide. Several leads have developed over the years, but her body has not been found.

The Texas Rangers are helping the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website, but if a tip is received on the Ranft case before the next featured Texas Ranger cold case is announced, the tipster may be eligible for a reward of up to $6,000.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

