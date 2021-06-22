VIA employee struck by bus at maintenance facility near downtown, SAPD says

VIA bus maintenance facility in the 1700 block of N. Flores St.

SAN ANTONIO – An employee with VIA Metropolitan Transit was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after he was hit by a bus, according to San Antonio police.

The incident was reported around 4:40 a.m. at a VIA bus maintenance facility in the 1700 block of N. Flores St., just north of downtown.

According to SAPD, a worker was doing maintenance on a bus and was moving it when he struck another employee who was walking to his car after his shift.

The bus driver said he didn’t see the man and didn’t realize he hit him until he saw him on the ground, police said.

The man who was hit had a bump on his head and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. He is expected to be OK.

VIA bus maintenance facility in the 1700 block of N. Flores St. (KSAT)

