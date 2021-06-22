Residents wake up to smoke, fire at home near Windcrest

A fire on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at a house in the 8300 block of Greenham near Windcrest.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were able to escape a house fire near Windcrest on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the three people were sleeping when they were woken up by smoke around 3 a.m. at a house in the 8300 block of Greenham.

One man was sleeping in one of the back bedrooms that caught fire. They tried to extinguish the fire themselves, authorities said, but flames grew and the people eventually escaped.

By the time firefighters arrived, the bedroom was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly knock it down.

One resident suffered a hand injury while trying to put out the fire, but all three people were checked at the scene by paramedics. No one was transported to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown and there is no estimated cost of damage at this time.

Firefighters with Windcrest, Fort Sam Houston, Converse, Kirby and Bexar County Emergency Services District 10 all responded.

