US Army soldier found dead on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, military officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston U.S. Army Soldier was found dead late Friday night on base, according to JBSA officials.

Spc. Craig Boylston, a 38-year-old Army Reserve member who was on active duty for training at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, was found in his car outside of his on-post lodging, officials said.

Boylston, who was from El Paso, had been a member of the military for more than 11 years. He had been assigned to the Medical Center of Excellence training brigade since March as a dental specialist.

Boylston was given several awards and decorations during his military service. Officials said they’re working to support this family during this time.

“Spc. Boylston was a valued member of our Army family,” said Col. Wesley Anderson, commander of 32nd Medical Brigade. “As we work through this loss together as an organization, our primary focus is to ensure that Craig’s family receives the support they will need during this extremely difficult time.”

It’s unclear what led to Boylston’s death, which remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Army’s law enforcement.