Man arrested in Little Caesar’s robbery was connected to several other robberies, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested over the weekend in connection with a Little Caesar’s robbery was wanted in several robberies around the area, according to San Antonio police.

Police said 29-year-old Eric Mora was wanted in connection with a June 10 robbery of a bank off of Woodlawn Ave. Police said Mora then robbed a game store off Loop 1604 two days later.

SAPD said Mora attempted to rob a Little Caesar’s off of Fredericksburg Road, but an employee had activated an alarm and Mora fled the scene.

Mora attempted to steal a customer’s car but was unsuccessful and took off on foot, officials said. Police also pursued him on foot and were soon able to locate and arrest him.

Mora was booked for robbery and burglary of a vehicle.

