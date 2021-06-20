2 arrested after attempted robbery of Little Caesars on North Side, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects are in custody after San Antonio police said they tried to rob a Little Caesars overnight on the North Side.

The incident happened around 5:38 p.m., Saturday, in the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Police said a man, Eric Mora, 29, came into the restaurant and gave a note to an employee that stated he had a gun and a bomb.

The employee activated an alarm and he immediately fled the scene, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Eric attempted to steal a customer’s car but gave up and ran across the street into an alley, officials said.

As more officers arrived, witnesses pointed out where he took off. Police followed him on foot and were soon able to locate him and his accomplice, Zuniga Mora, 30, who was waiting for him.

Both were arrested without incident. Eric was booked for robbery and burglary of a vehicle and Zuniga was booked for possession.

