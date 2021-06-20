SAPD: Woman fatally shot in front of two children in motel room, man arrested

A woman was fatally shot in front of her two children in a motel room overnight, and the man responsible is now in custody, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, at a Motel 6 in the 7500 block of Louis Pasteur.

Police said when they arrived at the motel room where the shooting happened, the man, Dillon Meckel, 35, admitted to shooting the woman. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officials performed lifesaving measures on the woman, but they were unsuccessful. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two children, ages four and six, were inside of the motel room with Meckel and woman at the time of the shooting, according to police.

The children were separated and tended to by officers following the incident.

Police also contacted CPS to assist with arranging care for the children.

Meckel was arrested for capital murder, according to police. Court records show Meckel has a previous conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child and a more recent case of felony violence.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

