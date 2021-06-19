3 arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint in home during Zoom call, SA police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are in custody after San Antonio police say they robbed a woman at gunpoint in her bedroom when she was on a Zoom meeting.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m., Friday, at a home in the 5500 block of Pecan Springs Road.

Police said a 15-year-old girl and Adrian Guillen, 19, forced their way into the woman’s home. The woman was on a Zoom meeting in her bedroom when Guillen held a gun to her head and demanded her belongings, according to officials.

Participants in the online meeting saw what was going on and they notified the woman’s boss, police said. The suspects ransacked the apartment and took several items, including a safe, according to officials.

Police said the suspects then left the scene in a white Honda Accord, driven by a third suspect, 39-year-old Jaime Trevino.

Officers were able to track down the suspects at the next home they invaded, in the 4300 block of Fortuna. Police said both Trevino and Guillen were trying to break into a safe.

Ad

After the suspects were able to gain access inside the safe, police said they emptied its contents into their vehicle before leaving the scene.

Police dispatched its EAGLE helicopter for mobile surveillance and followed the suspects’ vehicle to the OYO Hotel, located at Airlift and Altitude.

The suspects exited the vehicle and started to unload the stolen items. Police said officers arrived at the scene and quickly took all three suspects into custody without incident.

Guillen also had an active Capital Murder warrant out of Bandera County at the time of his arrest, police said. The 15-year-old girl and Trevino were taken in for statements soon after their arrests.

Authorities were able to recover additional property that was stolen from the home in Fortuna. Further details are limited at this time.

More on KSAT:

SAPD: Search underway for gunman who robbed family of four in their own home

Ad

Man hospitalized following drive-by shooting near North Side nightclub, police say