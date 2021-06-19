Man hospitalized following drive-by shooting near North Side nightclub, police say

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest by a security guard at a North Side nightclub, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: We were initially told by police a security guard had shot a man in the chest, and that he was in critical condition. After receiving a preliminary report from police, the information has changed significantly.

A man is hospitalized following a drive-by shooting near a North Side nightclub, according to San Antonio police.

The incident began around 5 a.m., Saturday, in the parking lot of Diamonds Showclub, located at 2525 NE Loop 410.

Witnesses told police they were with the 24-year-old man, waiting to get inside of the club, when a fight broke out and a shooting started.

The man and the witnesses, three women, hid behind nearby bushes from the gunfire, according to officials. He then offered the three women a ride to their car in the apartment complex next door, police said.

While driving in the apartment complex, a man and woman were walking down the middle of the drive when the 24-year-old man honked at them to move, officials said.

The couple ran to their car, possibly to get a gun, according to police. The man then dropped off the women at their car and he and his friend started to leave the complex.

Police said as the man and the women left the complex in their vehicles and got onto Loop 410, another car came out of the complex.

The vehicle drove up to the man’s car and started shooting at it for at least a block, authorities said.

One of the bullets hit the man and he pulled into a Valero gas station on Starcrest and 410 and called for help.

The man was taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The suspect is still at large.

During the initial incident at Diamonds, police said a security guard shot at a red pickup truck that had been firing shots in the air and possibly at other people.

Officials said it does not appear anyone was shot during the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

