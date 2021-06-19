San Antonio police release body-cam video of fatal South Side shooting involving officers

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has released a video from a fatal shooting involving officers that happened in April at a home on the South Side.

The video released on Friday contains a spokeswoman introducing the edited and narrated portions of the response call seen through several body-worn cameras. The rest of the video was the un-narrated body-cam footage from different officers.

Officers were called to 400 block of Clutter Avenue for a report of a shooting on April 20. Police say the caller told them 35-year-old Brian DeLeon had shot a man in a shed in the home’s backyard.

DeLeon was still armed in the backyard when officers arrived, according to police.

When the first officer got to the scene, witnesses reportedly told police a man had been fatally shot in the backyard, along with the gunman.

The video shows the officer entering the home and headed into the backyard, where he saw the suspect hiding behind a truck while armed with a gun.

The officer yells “Drop the gun!” several times toward the suspect, still hiding. After that, the officer hides behind a vehicle to take cover while another officer arrived for backup.

The second officer’s camera is the next part of the video. Both officers could then be heard continuing to tell the suspect to drop the gun. They attempted to ask him questions, such as his name, age, and if he had kids.

The narrator in the video says the second officer opened fire after she said the gunman pointed the weapon toward her direction.

The second officer could then be heard taking a shot. However, it’s unclear if the gunfire hit the suspect at that time. She then told the man to throw the gun in front of the truck and instructed him to put his hands up once again.

Both officers could then be heard in the bodycam video telling someone who came outside to go back in. They instructed their backup to get the family out of the home.

A third officer was then seen arriving at the scene and took cover behind another vehicle across from the two other officers.

Officers instructed the man to drop his weapon, and then an exchange of gunfire ensued between the man and the officers.

Police then continuously fired back when the suspect refused to drop his weapon and shoot at the officers.

An officer was then heard telling the others to hold their fire since the suspect wasn’t moving. While another officer argued that the man was indeed still moving.

Once it was determined the suspect was no longer a threat, they moved in with guns still pointed in front of them.

DeLeon was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SAPD. The officers say they also found the body of Bobby Borrego, 49, inside a shed in the backyard. No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and details of the investigation could change as more is uncovered, according to SAPD.

Video can be seen below. Viewer discretion is advised.

