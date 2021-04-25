Cloudy icon
71º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Medical Examiner identifies two killed in South Side shooting involving SAPD officers

Police still investigating motive of the shooting

Ivan Herrera
, Digital Journalist

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Shooting
,
South Side
,
Police shooting
,
San Antonio
,
SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified two people killed in two shootings at a South Side home last week.

Brian Deleon, 36, the shooting suspect, and Bobby Borrego, 49, died from gunshot wounds they sustained from the incident, according to the ME’s Office.

The shootings happened at a residence in the 400 block of Clutter Avenue.

Authorities said the homeowner, Borrego, and a friend were in the shed together when the shooter drove up, went to the shed and started firing, killing Borrego. The friend was able to escape.

Five officers were met with gunfire from the shooting suspect, Deleon, when they entered the property, according to police.

Police said they then returned fire and killed Deleon.

The motive of the shooting is still unknown and the investigation is still ongoing.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: