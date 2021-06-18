Woman arrested month after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of a motorcyclist last month on the West Side.

Racine Delgado, 35, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death following the crash on May 3 in the 1700 block of South General McMullen, booking records show.

The motorcyclist, identified as 53-year-old Jerry Alfaro, was driving southbound on the road when he was struck by a black Acura MDX, which is registered to Delgado, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Police said the driver of the Acura made a U-turn at the scene as the motorcycle spun “out of control.”

Alfaro was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit states that officers interviewed Delgado days after the crash, and she told them she believed a woman she knew as “Victoria Savage” stole her vehicle that morning. The SUV was later found abandoned in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 7100 block of Hwy 90 W.

Ad

Delgado said she didn’t know it was missing until an employee at a tattoo shop called her and told her the SUV was parked at their shopping center. Employees from the tattoo parlor later told police they didn’t know Delgado, police said.

Investigators said that Delgado later changed her story by saying she reported the vehicle was stolen.

Surveillance footage from two cameras showed a woman matching Delgado’s description driving the vehicle and pulling into the shopping center’s parking lot, the affidavit states.

Investigators said that her cell phone records located that she was near the accident and near the parking lot where the car was found.

Records show she was booked on Thursday evening. Her bond was set at $150,000.

Also on KSAT.com: