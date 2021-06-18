Carjacker points gun at man, steals his work van, police say

One man's company work van was stolen in a carjacking on the East Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s company work van was stolen at gunpoint while he was attempting to pick up a medical patient early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Rigsby Avenue near South Walters Street, on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the driver of a medical transport van had stopped outside a home when someone drove up in front of him and got out, pointing a gun at him. That’s when, police said, the van driver got out and ran.

Police said the suspect jumped into the van and drove off, leaving the sedan at the scene. SAPD says the sedan hasn’t yet been reported as being stolen.

Investigators are dusting the sedan for fingerprints and searching for clues. The van driver was not hurt in the incident, police said.

SAPD did not release a description of the suspect and said they have not yet been found. The investigation into the carjacking is ongoing, police said.