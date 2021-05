A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the 1700 block of South General McMullen.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

According to San Antonio police, a motorcyclist was headed south in the 1700 block of South General McMullen when a black SUV struck the bike.

The motorcycle slid for about 100 yards before coming to a stop. The driver was transported to a hospital, but police said the crash was a fatality.

The driver of the SUV made a turn and fled the scene, police said.

