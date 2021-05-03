3 taken to hospital in crash involving VIA bus, 4 other vehicles in Southtown area

A VIA Metropolitan Transit bus was involved in a crash involving two other vehicles Monday afternoon in the 800 block of South Flores Street. Image courtesy: Aaron Campos

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a VIA Metropolitan Transit bus and four other vehicles Monday in the Southtown area.

According to VIA, a bus was struck from behind by a vehicle before noon while it was stopped in the 800 block of South Flores Street, not far from Guadalupe Street.

Three other vehicles then crashed behind it, VIA spokesperson Lorraine Pulido told KSAT.

The San Antonio Fire Department said three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Pulido said 15 passengers and a driver were aboard the bus at the time of the crash, and a “few minor injuries were reported among them.”

They were treated at the scene, she said.

Firefighters used a tool to tear away part of an SUV to rescue its passengers.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.