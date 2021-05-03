San Antonio police arrest alleged serial rapist accused in attacks that spanned 10 years

Michael A. Garcia, 53, was booked Saturday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – An alleged serial rapist whose crimes spanned a decade has been arrested by San Antonio Police.

Michael A. Garcia, 53, was booked Saturday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

An arrest warrant affidavit has detailed the events leading up to his capture as police said his DNA was linked to six criminal investigations dating from 2006 to 2016.

The investigation had “stalled” because officers were unable to identify the rapist in the cases, but newly developed information helped identify Garcia as a person of interest, the affidavit states.

Police took Garcia into custody on April 20 after he was pulled over for a traffic violation and told officers that he “possibly had some active warrants for his arrest,” according to investigators.

His DNA was taken from a water bottle that an officer had given him while he was in custody, the affidavit states.

A forensic analysis was ordered and the results found that his DNA matched the DNA found on a sexual assault victim.

“Based on the facts of the investigation, along with the fact that the victim’s statements have stayed consistent throughout the investigation, there is enough probable cause to link the defendant to the victim as the person who committed the acts..” the affidavit reads in part.