Austin police issue AMBER Alert for missing 4-year-old

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.” Police said they are searching for Wyatt Crowley, 4.

BURTON, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police said they are searching for Wyatt Crowley, 4.

Crowley is 3 feet tall and is 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt.

Police are also looking for Joshua Crowley, 36, in connection with his abduction. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, roughly 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was seen wearing a red bandana on his neck and a black baggy T-shirt.

Crowley was last seen in Burton, Texas around 8 a.m. in the 12400 block of FM 390. Police said they could be in a black, 2011 Mazda MZ3 with a Texas license plate number of 737763C.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 737-228-2414.