SAPD, BCSO searching for man following vehicle chase, crash on Northwest Side

Image of crash scene and search for suspect following chase on Northwest Side near De Zavala Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple police agencies are searching for a man following a vehicle chase and crash early Monday morning.

The San Antonio Police Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Kendall County Sheriff’s Office are all looking for the driver of a car that crashed outside a Twin Peaks restaurant near Interstate 10 and De Zavala Road around 5 a.m.

Image of car crash outside a Twin Peaks restaurant following a chase on the NW Side. (KSAT)

At this time, we are awaiting official word about the incident from BCSO. Officials say they have blocked off an area of a nearby shopping center as a precaution as they look for the missing man. It is unclear what originally prompted the chase.

