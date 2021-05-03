SAPD, BCSO searching for man following vehicle chase, crash on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple police agencies are searching for a man following a vehicle chase and crash early Monday morning.
The San Antonio Police Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Kendall County Sheriff’s Office are all looking for the driver of a car that crashed outside a Twin Peaks restaurant near Interstate 10 and De Zavala Road around 5 a.m.
At this time, we are awaiting official word about the incident from BCSO. Officials say they have blocked off an area of a nearby shopping center as a precaution as they look for the missing man. It is unclear what originally prompted the chase.
KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.
