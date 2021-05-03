Cloudy icon
72º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

SAPD, BCSO searching for man following vehicle chase, crash on Northwest Side

Authorities have blocked off shopping center in search for suspect

Katrina Webber
, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart
, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
crime
,
San Antonio
,
Northwest Side
Image of crash scene and search for suspect following chase on Northwest Side near De Zavala Road.
Image of crash scene and search for suspect following chase on Northwest Side near De Zavala Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple police agencies are searching for a man following a vehicle chase and crash early Monday morning.

The San Antonio Police Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Kendall County Sheriff’s Office are all looking for the driver of a car that crashed outside a Twin Peaks restaurant near Interstate 10 and De Zavala Road around 5 a.m.

Image of car crash outside a Twin Peaks restaurant following a chase on the NW Side. (KSAT)

At this time, we are awaiting official word about the incident from BCSO. Officials say they have blocked off an area of a nearby shopping center as a precaution as they look for the missing man. It is unclear what originally prompted the chase.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: