Driver who led deputies on chase, ran from crash scene, may be wanted for different crime

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to catch up with a man who led law enforcement officers on a chase that ended in a crash and the suspect running from the scene.

A sheriff’s spokesman, Deputy Johnny Garcia, said the car that the man was in is connected to a different crime.

The chase began before 5 a.m. somewhere in Kendall County, where deputies there spotted the vehicle, which was the subject of an alert. The deputies then gave chase when the driver refused to stop, Garcia said.

The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage in the crash. The impact also caused damage to picnic tables outside Twin Peaks restaurant. (KSAT 12 News)

The car crashed into a concrete ramp outside Twin Peaks restaurant near Interstate 10 and DeZavala Road. The driver got out and ran away.

San Antonio police officers assisted in the search, driving through the area and blocking off several intersections with their cars.

Officers said the man possibly was armed and dangerous.