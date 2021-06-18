SAPD searching for driver of SUV that crashed into 3 vehicles at North Side apartment complex

According to SAPD, officers are attempting to make contact with a driver that is suspected to have hit three vehicles.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a driver who they believe crashed into several vehicles at a North Side apartment complex early Friday morning.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. at the NOAH Apartments in the 380 block of Treeline Park, not far from the Alamo Quarry Market.

According to police, the driver of a Ford sport utility vehicle is suspected of hitting three parked vehicles with their SUV.

Police said they did find the suspect’s SUV parked in the apartment complex. They have not however found the driver.

SAPD did not identify the driver or give a description. No one was hurt in the crash.