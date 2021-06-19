SAPD: Search underway for gunman who robbed family of four in their own home

San Antonio police are searching for a gunman after he robbed a family of four at gunpoint in their own home overnight.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m., Friday, in the 13300 block of Stadium Cove.

Police said the suspect walked into the two-story home with a handgun and demanded wallets from all four family members.

The family told police they were unable to give the suspect any property and he left the home. The family then went upstairs to hide.

The suspect fired three gunshots from outside into the house, including two at the upstairs window.

One of the bullets went into the house and struck one of the family members in the abdomen. They were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The search for the suspect is still ongoing and police said he is being charged in four separate incidents of aggravated robbery.

